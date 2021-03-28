Cartagena and Málaga draw one at Cartagonova

03/27/2021 at 22:31 CET

The match held this Saturday at the Cartagonova and who faced the Cartagena and to Malaga it ended with a 1-1 draw between the two contenders. The Cartagena wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last game to him Albacete by a score of 2-0. On the visitors’ side, the Malaga had to settle for a draw to one against the Tenerife. With this score, the Cartagena team is twentieth after the end of the game, while the Malaga is ninth.

The match started in a positive way for the local team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal from Berto Cayarga in the 15th minute, concluding the first half with the score 1-0.

In the second period came the goal for him Malaga, who put the tables with a bit of Jozabed at 81 minutes, ending the confrontation with the result of 1-1.

In the chapter of the changes, the soccer players of the Cartagena who entered the game were Delmas, Kleandro lleshi, Ruben Castro and Edward sutherland replacing Pablo de Blasis, Berto Cayarga, Pablo Clavería Herráiz and Antonito, while changes in the Malaga They were Alejandro Benitez Palomero, Stefan scepovic, Ramon Enriquez, Julio Martinez and Cristian Rodriguez, who entered to replace Alberto Quintana, Alexander Gonzalez, Quintana Cay, Luis Munoz and Jozabed.

A total of eight yellow cards and one red card were seen in the match. The locals showed a yellow card to David fornies, Pablo de Blasis and Raul Navas and red card to Raul Navas. For its part, the visiting team was cautioned with yellow to Alejandro Benitez Palomero, Jose Matos, Luis Munoz, Julio Martinez and Yanis Rahmani.

With this tie, the Cartagena it was placed in twentieth place in the table with 30 points, in a relegation position to Second B. For its part, the Malaga with this point he was in ninth position with 42 points at the end of the game.

The next round of the Second Division will face the Cartagena at home against Real Zaragoza, Meanwhile he Malaga will face at home against Almeria.

Data sheetCartagena:Leandro Chichizola, Antonito (Edward Sutherland, min.89), Toni Datkovic, Raúl Navas, David Fornies, Berto Cayarga (Kleandro Lleshi, min.82), Ramón Azeez, Pablo Clavería Herráiz (Rubén Castro, min.82), Pablo de Blasis (Delmás, min.75), Cristian López and Elady ZorrillaMalaga:Dani Barrio, Alexander González (Stefan Scepovic, min.46), Juande, Josua Mejías, José Matos, Jairo Samperio, Luis Muñoz (Julio Martinez, min.73), Alberto Quintana (Alejandro Benitez Palomero, min.46), Yanis Rahmani , Caye Quintana (Ramon Enriquez, min.73) and Jozabed (Cristian Rodriguez, min.88)Stadium:CartagonovaGoals:Berto Cayarga (1-0, min. 15) and Jozabed (1-1, min. 81)