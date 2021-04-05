Cartagena adds three points after beating Alcorcón 2-1

04/05/2021 at 9:03 PM CEST

The Alcorcón failed to prevail over Cartagena, who won 2-1 during the match held this Monday in the Cartagonova. The Cartagena wanted to improve their figures in the tournament after drawing 0-0 in the last duel played against the Real Zaragoza. On the part of the visiting team, the Alcorcón reaped a tie to one against the Real Oviedo, adding a point in the last match held in the competition. With this defeat the Alcorcón was placed in twenty-first position at the end of the game, while the Cartagena is nineteenth.

The game started in an excellent way for him Cartagena, who inaugurated the luminous one by means of a goal of David Andújar Jiménez shortly after the start of the match, specifically in minute 5. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the local team, which distanced itself by making it 2-0 with a goal from Cristian Lopez in minute 34. After this, the first half ended with a score of 2-0.

The second half of the confrontation began in a favorable way for the visiting team, who cut distances with a goal from Arribas a few minutes into the second half, specifically in minute 50, ending the established time with a final result of 2-1.

In the chapter on changes, the Cartagena from Pepe Aguilar relieved Giorgi Aburjania, Elady Zorrilla, Edward sutherland and Kleandro lleshi by Ramon Azeez, Berto Cayarga, Cristian Lopez and Pablo de Blasis, while the technician of the Alcorcón, Anchor it, ordered the entry of Arribas, Samuel Sosa, Xisco, Hugo Fraile and Ernesto gomez to supply Fidel Escobar, Bellvís, Daniel Ojeda, David fernandez and Ander Gorostidi.

A total of nine yellow cards and one red card were seen in the match. The locals showed a yellow card to David Andújar Jiménez, Edward sutherland and Kleandro lleshi, while the visiting team was cautioned with yellow to Jose Leon, Fidel Escobar, Bellvís, Daniel Ojeda, Xisco and Samuel Sosa and with red to Hugo Fraile.

After finishing the match, the Cartagena added three points and occupied the nineteenth place with 34 points, in a relegation position to Second B, while the Alcorcón it was placed in twenty-first place with 32 points, also instead of relegation to Second B.

The next day the Cartagena will be measured with the Sabadell, while the Madrid team will play their match against the Castellon.

Data sheetCartagena:Dani Jiménez, David Fernández, José León, Javier Castro, Laure, Fidel Escobar, Ander Gorostidi, Kelechi Nwakali, Bellvís, Marc Gual and Daniel OjedaAlcorcón:Marc Martinez, Antonito, Carlos David, David Andújar Jiménez, David Fornies, Pablo de Blasis, José Ángel, Ramón Azeez, Berto Cayarga, Cristian López and Rubén CastroStadium:CartagonovaGoals:David Andújar Jiménez (1-0, min. 5), Cristian López (2-0, min. 34) and Arribas (2-1, min. 50)