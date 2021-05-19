Cartagena adds three more points against Almería (3-2)

05/18/2021

On at 23:17 CEST

The Cartagena added three points to his scoreboard after winning 3-2 against him Almeria this tuesday in the Cartagonova. The Cartagena He arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against Spanish at home (0-2) and the other in front of Castellon in his fiefdom (1-0). Regarding the visiting team, the Almeria did not pass the tables with a score of 1-1 against the Albacete. After the marker, the Cartagena team is fifteenth, while the Almeria he is third after the end of the match.

The match got off to a good start for the local team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Ruben Castro in the 41st minute. However, the Almeria team reacted in the contest by putting it 1-1 thanks to the success of the team in front of goal. Umar Sadiq in the 45th minute. However, the Cartagena team put their team ahead thanks to another goal from Ruben Castro, thus achieving a double just before the final whistle, specifically in 47, concluding the first half with a 2-1 in the light.

The second half of the duel started in an unbeatable way for him Almeria, who put the tables with a goal from eleven meters Largie Ramazani at 54 minutes. But later the Cartagena in the 82nd minute he took the lead through a goal from the penalty spot of Pablo de Blasis, ending the confrontation with the result of 3-2.

The coaches made all possible changes. On the part of the local team they jumped from the bench Nacho gil, Ramon Azeez, Elady Zorrilla, Antonito Y Pablo Clavería Herráiz replacing Alex Gallar, Jose Angel, Berto Cayarga, Ruben Castro Y Giorgi Aburjania, while the changes by the visiting team were Ivan Balliu, Jorge Cuenca, Joao carvalho, Corpas Y Brian Rodriguez, which entered through Ivanildo Fernandes, Bunuel, Lucas Robertone, Jose Carlos Lazo Y Largie Ramazani.

The referee showed eight yellow cards, five for Delmas, Jose Angel, Raul Navas, Pablo de Blasis Y Elady Zorrilla, of the local team and three for Samu, Largie Ramazani Y Giorgi Makaridze, of the visiting team.

With this victory, the Cartagena it rises to 48 points and is placed in the fifteenth position of the classification. For his part, Almeria it remains with 67 points, instead of access to the playoff for promotion to the First Division, with which it reached this fortieth day of the competition.

The team that played the game at home will be measured on the following day with the Lugo, Meanwhile he Almeria will play against him Logroñés.

Data sheetCartagena:Marc Martinez, Delmás, Toni Datkovic, Raúl Navas, David Fornies, Álex Gallar (Nacho Gil, min.20), José Ángel (Ramón Azeez, min.73), Giorgi Aburjania (Pablo Clavería Herráiz, min.88), Berto Cayarga (Elady Zorrilla, min.73), Pablo de Blasis and Rubén Castro (Antonito, min.87)Almeria:Giorgi Makaridze, Bunuel (Jorge Cuenca, min.59), Nikola Maras, Ivanildo Fernandes (Ivan Balliu, min.59), Álex Centelles, Largie Ramazani (Brian Rodríguez, min.83), Lucas Robertone (Joao Carvalho, min.71 ), Samu, Manu Morlanes, Jose Carlos Lazo (Corpas, min.83) and Umar SadiqStadium:CartagonovaGoals:Rubén Castro (1-0, min. 41), Umar Sadiq (1-1, min. 45), Rubén Castro (2-1, min. 47), Largie Ramazani (2-2, min. 54) and Pablo de Blasis (3-2, min. 82)