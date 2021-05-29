Cars with insurance, but without ITV, will they be canceled by the DGT?

For a few weeks we have been talking to you, at length, about the casualties of Traffic. The DGT has provided a mechanism by which the Traffic Headquarters will cancel those cars that in recent years have failed to comply with their obligation to pass technical inspections, ITVs, and have not had mandatory civil liability insurance. This matter has led to many daily inquiries in this regard, such as the one we will discuss today. My car has insurance, but it has not passed the ITV in the last ten years, can it be deregistered by Traffic?

Engine of a Fiat Panda.

The ex officio dismissal of the DGT

The incorporation of ex officio cancellations came with Royal Decree 265/2021, which modifies article 35 of the General Vehicle Regulations, which from now on includes section 5 and will read as follows:

5. In the event that any Traffic Headquarters agree to the definitive cancellation ex officio, by means of the appropriate resolution, due to the presumption that the vehicle does not exist or is not circulating as it has not been fulfilled. the requirements for compulsory ITV inspection and compulsory civil liability insurance in the last ten years. In any case, this definitive deregistration does not prevent that if the vehicle complies a posteriori the conditions to be able to obtain the administrative authorization to circulate again, it can be rehabilitated.

Interior of the oldest Skoda in Spain, an Octavia from 1961.

Without ITV, but with insurance

As article 35 of the General Vehicle Regulations clearly indicates, there are two conditions for a car to be deregistered.

Not having complied with the mandatory ITV inspection requirements in the last ten years Not having had mandatory civil liability underwriting in the last ten years

Y As the amendment is drafted, in order for the car to be deregistered, both conditions must be met, without ITV and without insurance. This means that a car that has not attended the ITV for the last ten years, but has been insured, should not have problems and should not be automatically canceled.

ITV Center.

Without insurance, but with ITV

Nor should a car that has not been insured for more than ten years, but has attended its ITV appointment, be canceled. The problem with this situation is that, if all the procedures have been followed, a car that has not been insured for more than ten years could not have passed technical vehicle inspections. First, because without insurance, that vehicle would be prohibited from driving. Second, because To pass the ITV it is mandatory to have insurance, otherwise the result of the ITV will be unfavorable.

As we have already told you before, it is not mandatory to carry the insurance receipt in our car, neither to circulate, nor to go to the technical inspection. Both the Traffic agents, as the ITV, can check if a car is insured, going to the Automated Vehicle Computerized File.

Porsche 924 Carrera GTS undergoing restoration.

How can I avoid job losses?

If you have a car that has not been insured for more than ten years, nor has it complied with its obligation to ITV, it can be canceled ex officio. However, it is a reversible process, traffic has a rehabilitation procedure after an official discharge, by which we can re-register our car.

On the other hand, we have also proposed solutions for those who have a car at risk of being decommissioned. And it is that the DGT has already defined the appropriate mechanism for this, to avoid a discharge ex officio. What the owner should do is subscribe a temporary cancellation, which is not only reversible, but also with this latest reform is extendable annually.

When signing a temporary cancellation of a car, the owner will have to extend it annually, through a simple procedure – a request to the Traffic Headquarters. Otherwise, the car will be discharged one year after being temporarily discharged.