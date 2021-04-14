Cars that drive billionaires and that you can buy | Motor

These are cars that have billionaires and that you can drive too.

Although many of the celebrities boast enviable garages that house cars whose prices are only within the reach of the most privileged pockets, there are some popular faces that opt ​​for more modest vehicles. In fact, some of the richest people in the world drive Ford, Fiat, Volkswagen, or Volvo models. These are the billionaires’ cars we could all buy.

The comparator U Switch has investigated the cars driven by some of the biggest names in the world of entertainment, sports and business. Thus, the actors have proven to be those who invest the least in vehicles with an average figure of 17,277 euros. Meanwhile, actors are the ones who spend the most with an average of 27,312 euros. His favorite brands include Ford and Toyota, although his preferred models are the Mini and the Smart Fortwo.

In fact, the aforementioned portal highlights that the most popular car is the British one who has chosen, among others, Adele, the third richest woman in the report with a net worth of more than 162 million euros. The most affordable model is the Daniel Radcliffe: a Fiat Grande Punto, a vehicle he gave to himself when he turned 18 in 2007 and was technically Britain’s richest kid. The actor who played Harry Potter tops the list of personalities with the most modest models.

Famous Car Profession Daniel Radcliffe Fiat Grande Punto Actor Christian Bale Toyota Tacoma Actor Tom Hanks Toyota Scion XB Actor Jack Ma Roewe RX5 SUV Businessman Kawhi Leonard Chevrolet Tahoe Sportsman Paul Allen Mazda Serie B Businessman Lewis Hamilton Smart fortwo Sportsman Raheem Sterling Smart fortwo Sportsman Derek Chisora ​​Smart fortwo Sportsman Justin Timberlake Volkswagen Jetta Singer

The cars of the richest

They are not the only prominent names in the study. Jeff Bezos, Founder and CEO of Amazon, he is the richest person in the world, but he has often been seen driving a Honda Accord. Taking into account that it is valued at 20,834 euros and that its assets are more than 155,000 million euros, it could buy the aforementioned vehicle more than 7.47 million times.

Something similar happens with Bill Gates. The founder of Microsoft has a Ford Focus, valued at about 15,408 euros, and a Porsche 959 that has a value of 422,333 euros. With his net worth (estimated at more than 115,000 million euros) he could afford 272,358 units of the 959 and 7.46 million of Focus. Alice Walton, Heir to the WalMart supermarkets, she drives a Ford F150 valued at 15,688 euros. With his fortune (more than 60,000 million euros) he could acquire that model more than 3.85 million times.

This article was published in Autobild by Elena Sanz Bartolomé.