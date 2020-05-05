Spring requires some special precautions that other times of the year do not

Allergy sufferers have to be careful with air filters

Spring is the season in which allergies are triggered by the proliferation of pollen and other particles in the air. A station that requires special care in your car, and more if you are allergic. We tell you which ones.

We will start with the most important element: the air filter, or also known as a pollen or cabin filter. It is a generally rectangular piece with a stiff texture that is located in the vicinity of the ventilation ducts, immediately behind the control panel. If you notice that the ventilation has reduced the flow significantly and / or some smell in the air, it is that the filter is ready to change, although you must have done it previously if it has already reached 15 or 20,000 kilometers at most. It is a cheap and simple element to replace that will avoid many problems.

Another issue to be monitored by allergy sufferers is the consumption of antihistamines when driving, since many of them have detrimental effects on staying fully alert. They cause drowsiness, harm reflexes and coordination, and can even cause sedative effects, so driving is not advisable in case of consuming them. We are talking, of course, about the antihistamines classified as H1, which produce the described effects, so if you need them, it is better to forget about the car.

In addition to allergies, spring also brings large amounts of pollen. In fact, its presence has been brought forward, with cities such as Madrid registering high levels of this element this past weekend. It also dirties the car. So what recommended to prevent the car from getting too dirty, and its ducts are filled with pollen, is to try to park away from gardens or areas with vegetation, where its presence is more pronounced. In case you find the car covered in pollen, the ideal is to clean it immediately with a soft cloth or one of those car dusters, because the pollen can stick, so if you don’t remove it you will end up being forced to go to the laundry room –And if you are allergic you will be surrounded by your greatest enemy.

At this point, other care considerations must be entered. Thus, spring supposes the rise in temperatures, and that means that we must say goodbye to winter tires, in case you have them installed. The chances of ice or heavy rains are reduced as the season progresses, so you must carry adequate tires, in addition to checking their pressure – although this should be done at least once a month, regardless of the season.

It doesn’t hurt to check the wiper blades. In very cold climates, the rubber may have hardened considerably and lost effectiveness, so it would be necessary to change them. Keep in mind that although the sun and temperatures rise in the spring, it is also usually the time of some rain, so this essential device has to be ready to function properly. Check the windshield wipers by touching the rubber, which should be soft and responsive to finger pressure, and not be rock hard. It goes without saying that you should also check the level of the windshield washer fluid.

Then there are issues that are more general, and not so seasonal, but that we must remember. Check the brake pads and discs, especially if you notice that you have lost braking efficiency, and if you hear a squeal when you apply the pedal. Check the oil and coolant levels, as well as the battery charge level, since winter is hard for them. Consider parking in shady areas, because the heat is starting to get intense. It can be very uncomfortable and dangerous if you drive with too much temperature in the passenger compartment.

And finally, if you are allergic, always try to drive with the windows up and turn on the air conditioning only if necessary. With that and the care of your car, you will have no problem starting to enjoy spring behind the wheel.

