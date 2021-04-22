Cars, jewelry, fame … Tyler Herro’s life worries in Miami

The youngest player to start an NBA Finals or the rookie with the most triples in the playoffs (48) and Finals (11), Tyler Herro made his mark on the Orlando bubble. After an outstanding regular season (13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists), he took off his straitjacket in a Heat prone to it. They felt capable of anything and were a few Lakers from reaching it. After such an explosion, this campaign was presented as the scene of its consolidation, the one that sediments the strength of the cascades of talent. At the moment, he is staying half. Its course is not being bad, but the public got used to the exceptional and the exceptional has not become the norm. The slab of irregularity has settled on him and, although it is true that his numbers do not differ excessively from the previous ones, being even better (14.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists), the sensations are not differential player, where he had already been placed. Their percentages have dropped (from 38.9% in triples to 33.1%) and the statistics of the promising playoffs seem that, as the next round draws closer, they are retreating. In the last three games, he has stayed at 6 points with 18.2% from long distance; in Orlando, against the best, he reached 16 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists with percentages of 43.3% and 37.5%.

In Miami there is concern. Herro is one of his main bets. In the last market, when his name was placed in the media arena as a possible valuable piece for significant exchanges, there was not the slightest intention to proceed with it. One thing does not remove the other. Rather, it leads to it. The more talent there is, the more you have to take care of, they must think; and, to this day, it is not known how. In the Inside the Paint podcast, journalist Ethan Skolnick, specializing in the Heat, warns of a certain distrust from the franchise towards the young player’s extra-sports life. “Everyone has a right to their own personal life and we don’t try to bring it up. And, look, with the best player in Miami Heat history, there were a lot of things we knew and weren’t talking about. It’s just the form. where this is unfolding In the end, the team begins to have a certain level of concern. In this particular case, he’s been worried for months. They were concerned about the players during the Big Three era, yes; but this case is different, because he is 21 years old“, explains in statements collected by Dan Feldman, of NBC Sports.

Miami does not hide from the spotlights and flashes. Without going any further, this year, the city was proclaimed as the most glamorous in the United States by several specialized portals. Danger for the younger ages, even if it sounds cliché (which, many times, hide something of the truth). Fame and success have always been difficult to combine with precocity. And there have been many races. According to both journalists, Herro has “embraced fame.” And he does not hide it. In an interview with GQ magazine just over a year ago, he had no problem confessing what his first million dollars had been spent on. “The first thing I bought I think was a Gucci bag for my mother. I was in New York alone with some friends, I saw it in the store and I bought it for $ 5,000,” he begins by recounting. “I bought two cars, a Jeep and then a Mercedes. I bought the latter in Kentucky and they shipped it here, $ 200,000 total. The Jeep, a custom Wrangler, convertible, $ 60,000.”, is still on your shopping list. To it, he adds $ 85,000 in clothes, 20,000 in a personal chef, 80,000 in a Porsche for his mother, 10,000 in dining out, 40,000 in a GMC truck for his father, 10,000 in works of art, 30,000 in jewelry or 10,000 in glasses. Sun.

Jimmy Butler as tutor

Herro is not the only basketball player, or professional athlete, who moves between so many luxuries. Targeting him directly and in a destructive way would be unfair as well as counterproductive. In Miami they know. As Ethan Skolnick himself indicates, during the Dwyane Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh era, the sporting achievements, which came, already had to be combined with high doses of stardom. Jimmy Butler, now alongside Tyler on the Heat, has always been criticized for his behavior, traditionally tied to high amounts of ego, both on and off the court, especially in his time with the Bulls. Little by little, and with Disney as the location of the final dispossession, he has gone from enemy to hero, always in his own way. “Now everyone has a different perspective on who I am as a person and as a teammate, and I have been the same since I became someone,” he declared during the first weeks of this season. His work ethic is unquestionable. One that, as he indicated in the same interview, also granted to GQ, he tries to transmit to his daughter every day. And, surely, his ‘godson’: Tyler Herrro.