Cars fell in price in February compared to January

Motorcycles keep the price

EUROPE PRESS

Friday, March 12, 2021 – 16:30

New cars were up 1.1% compared to February 2020.

Sales. Continues the fall: -38% in February

The price of new cars sold in Spain rose again in February with a positive year-on-year rate, rising 1.1%, despite the fact that it fell compared to January of this year, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE) .

Specifically, between January and February the price of new cars registered in the domestic market fell by 0.4%, after it increased greatly in the first month of the year, coinciding with the entry into force of the new homologation cycle. European WLTP emissions, which motivated many models to start paying more for registration tax.

Thus, so far this year the price of cars sold in the national market has increased by 1.4%, always according to data from the INE, collected by Europa Press.

For its part, the price of motorcycles experienced an increase of 0.5% in February compared to the same month of 2020, staying with the same price as in January, while spare parts and accessories for vehicles became more expensive. 0.9% last month, two tenths above the previous month.

In addition, fuels and lubricants for vehicles decreased in value by 4.3% in February in a year-on-year comparison, although their price rose 3.4% compared to January. Likewise, automobile maintenance and repair services became more expensive by 2.1% in February, 0.3% more than in January.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more