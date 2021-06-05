Cars, as before the pandemic; road congestion increases in CDMX

MEXICO CITY. Faced with the fear of a contagion of covid-19 In public transport, the citizens of the capital are preferring to use their private car to move around the city, which generates more congestion, pollution and road accidents, experts from the organizations agreed. El Poder del Consumidor, Central, Mexican Association of Transportation and Mobility (AMTM) and the Policy Institute for Transport and Development (ITDP).

Although new car sales have not skyrocketed in Mexico City, the data that organizations have indicates that private car use is recovering faster than public transportation, indicating that users are preferring their vehicles to mobilize in the capital.

The Ministry of Mobility (Semovi) It also reflects the increase in traffic congestion in its measurements, since in the weeks before and after May 10 it had records of up to almost 20% more traffic than before the pandemic.

While public transport systems such as Metro, Metrobús, Tren Ligero, RTP, Ecobici, continue with an influx of between minus 60 and minus 20 percent than before the pandemic.

Data shared by Céntrico show that while the private car has already reached records of 90% with respect to the level of use prior to the start of the pandemic, public transport has only reached 51 percent.

We have not yet reached the levels prior to the pandemic, but the one that has recovered the least is public transport, ”said Xavier Treviño, from Céntrico.

One of the explanations is that the inhabitants of the capital consider that it is less likely that they are infected inside their vehicle than using transport systems, that is, they are suffering a phenomenon known as residual fear, indicated Víctor Alvarado, specialist of Consumer Power.

The volatile trends of forgetting public transport on the part of its users and migrating to private vehicles is a consequence of what is known as residual fear, that is, fear of contagion from being in mass transport systems where there are many people ”, he expressed .

The increase in the use of vehicles brings several negative effects to the city, considered Bernardo Baranda of ITDP Mexico.

The increase in car use may be a trend that brings with it more pollution, congestion and traffic events, among other negative effects, ”he said.

It is necessary for the citizens of the capital to know that public transport is not a point of high contagion, unlike what is believed, said Nicolás Rosales, coordinator of Institutional Liaison of the AMTM.

The also president of the Coparmex Mobility Commission indicated that it is more likely to be infected in entertainment centers, vacation spots or workplaces than in public transport.

