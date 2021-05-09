Cars and chips: the new perfect storm

Problems never come alone, and without having come out of the COVID 19 crisis, the automotive industry is now facing the semiconductor crisis. If you are waiting for your new car, especially a mid-range or high-end one, you should be attentive since its arrival may be delayed or touch you Give up some other equipment related to infotainment, connectivity or driving assistance. Let’s find out what is happening and why there is nothing you can do to prevent it.

A modern car has little to envy a last generation mobile phone, and that is now a problem

Without pretending to do a thesis on how the current semiconductor or chip crisis began, what we can tell you is that in reality the current situation comes from afar, being aggravated by the COVID 19 pandemic. Semiconductor manufacturing, dominated mainly by Intel, Samsung and TSMC, was already showing serious trouble meeting the growing demand for next-generation chips, a situation that ended up exploding with the forced reduction in supply due to the stoppage of factories and transportation due to COVID 19.

The automotive industry hadn’t been a huge demand for next-generation chips until recently, but with the rise of digitization, a modern car has nothing to envy a mobile phone, tablet, PC or data center. State-of-the-art processors, 4 and 5G modems, high-speed memory, screens everywhere … all elements that require semiconductors, and not just any. Bearing this in mind, and although the factories work with strategies that provide them with permanent supply, the current unexpected situation and the lack of stock of semiconductors, is literally paralyzing the production lines from a multitude of car factories around the world.

The hope of the bulk of automakers was set on the speedy recovery of the supply chain, but Not only is the situation not improving, it is slowing down even further due to high global demand, and the real inability of semiconductor manufacturers to meet this accumulated demand from many sectors.

For this reason, car manufacturers have started looking for solutions to weather the situation. At first, they opted for the production stoppagesHowever, given the continuity in time of this crisis, other measures are being taken such as manufacturing programmed cars, although storing said cars while waiting to be able to equip them with the remaining equipment, or directly manufacture cars without installing those systems equipped with the latest technology.

Examples of these decisions are found in the Peugeot 308 returning to the analog instrument cluster, the Renault Arkana eliminating its most capable digital panel, General Motors dispensing with control modules for fuel consumption or Nissan restricting the number of cars with pre-installed navigation. And these are just some of the measures that are being taken at the moment, measures that will increase in practically all car manufacturers, taking into account that the crisis is far from being solved.

Car manufacturers have reduced their production between 10 and 20% in the first quarter due to the lack of chips

This short-term solution is neither there nor expected, since Increasing semiconductor manufacturing is neither fast nor cheap. To make matters worse, the first quarter results in terms of car manufacturing already reflect this problem and are not encouraging at all, finding manufacturing and revenue declines at a large number of auto firms. According to the data communicated by Stellantis, the shortage of semiconductors has meant that during the first quarter of 2021 they could not manufacture 190,000 cars (11% of the total), and we are very afraid that this situation will continue second quarter results will not be better, as Ford has announced a reduction of 17% in the first three months, forecasting a drop of 50% in the second quarter if the situation continues.

Source: AutoNews