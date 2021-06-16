Carrying your Samsung Galaxy S21 in your pocket can be draining its battery quickly

Does your Samsung Galaxy S21 consume more battery when on the go? You are not alone, and there is a reason why it happens.

Something as seemingly common as carry the mobile in your pocket can greatly affect the battery life. And that is precisely what is happening to some owners of the Samsung Galaxy S21, the latest series of high-end phones from Samsung, including the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Several dozen users of one of the Galaxy S21 series devices have reported in an XDA-Developers forum thread how their mobiles are consuming more battery than normal when idle. Some of them allege that battery consumption skyrockets when you carry your mobile in your pocket, much more than if it stood still on a stable surface such as a table.

And although it may seem surreal, the truth is that it can make some sense. And it’s all due to one design decision made by Samsung.

The camera, guilty of high battery consumption when the mobile is in motion

In the majority of reported cases, users allege that the high battery consumption is caused by the cameraservice worker service. Those less familiar with the “guts” of Android should know that a service worker wakelock is responsible for keeping the device “awake” at all times, so that certain functions can continue to run, even if the user locks the device.

Samsung has intentionally added a service worker wakelock to the Samsung Galaxy S21, and it is believed that it can also affect the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note20. The reason? prevent the mobile from “ringing” when on the move.

Examining the software code of the latest Samsung models, developer Zachary Wander has discovered that Samsung has devised a method to prevent phones from making a “rattling” sound when they are in motion..

Said sound it is very common in mobiles that have an optical stabilization system in their camerasince the sensor lens physically moves to counteract device movements or vibrations, thus avoiding capturing blurry images or videos. As usual, this system remains disabled when the camera is not in use, which causes the lens to move freely when the device is in motion.

But in the case of Samsung mobiles, this is not the case.

What the aforementioned wakelock service worker does is keep the image stabilizer active at all times, counteracting movements and vibrations. This, of course, consumes energy, and that is why some users complain of a higher battery drain when their mobiles remain in motion.

It is striking that Samsung has decided to keep this function active by default, instead of giving the user the option to activate or deactivate it. Above all, because the code shows that the company left the job half when implementing the option to disable this function.

For now, Samsung has not commented on this problem, and it is unknown if it plans to release an update to remedy the situation. Meanwhile, the only solution seems to go through try to keep the mobile as still as possible.

