Carrying stickers in the car: regulations and fines in this regard

The theme of stickers on car it has always been controversial. There are people who turn to stickers to personalize their vehicle and others who cannot tolerate or see them. One server, for example, hates the typical Nürburgring stickers on typical cars that neither have a sporty character nor have they approached the German track. Although, jokes aside, today it’s time to review the regulations on stickers. Are they legal? ¿They carry a fine if we put them in the wrong place? We will answer these questions.

The first thing is to review the General Traffic Regulations to see what he says about it. In article 19.1 we see that it is stated that “the glazed surface of the vehicle must, in any case, allow the clear driver visibility on all the road through which it circulates, without interference from films or adhesives ». In this way it is clear that they are only prohibited if they interfere with vision, so on the rest of the body, stickers can be attached without any limitation (even if they are those of the Nürburgring).

In this way, it is a somewhat interpretable normative by the authorities, who may fine a user if they consider that a sticker hinders their visibility. In any case, it would be the same sanction as for having a dirty or bad windshield. It is a minor offense that is punishable by 200 euros fine and that does not entail loss of driving license points.

Mandatory stickers on the car

While it is true that there are some stickers that are mandatory in the car. We must not forget that the small sticker that they give us when passing the ITV has to be placed in the upper right part of the windshield (seen from the inside). Only the last inspection can go (watch out for those who accumulate those of the previous ten) and if this sticker is not carried, a fine of 100 euros without loss of points.

For a few years there has been another sticker that is very present on cars. Its about DGT environmental badge, the label that certifies in which category the car is based on its emissions. In this case, its use is not mandatory on all sites, as it depends on the municipalities. In any case, it is advisable to take it to access some cities and its position is in the lower right part of the windshield (inside).

Another «sticker» that would be obligatory is the L of novice drivers. Although for a few years they no longer have a specific speed limitation, it is still mandatory to signal that it has not yet been a year since the driving license was obtained. During this period, the badge must be worn on the left rear, generally on the moon, whenever it is visible. Not wearing it would also entail fine of 100 euros as it is a minor offense.

Stickers forbidden on the car

We have already said that stickers cannot be placed in areas that may interfere with the driver’s visibility. That leaves more or less freeway in the rest of the bodyworkas it is not part of the glass surface of the car and will not affect vision. However, there are other exceptions, some very logical. For example, you will not be able to put any adhesive that cover the license plate of the car, because that element always has to be discovered. There is a fine for this, as well as for wearing it dirty or in poor condition.

Also prohibited are stickers reflective or luminescent, which are those that can reflect light causing reflections and hindering the visibility of other road users. On the other hand, competition stickers, because supposedly they incite to the increase of speed. However, that is again relative and the authorities will decide. A good vinyl complete with a competition livery we do not believe that it will be subject to a fine.

