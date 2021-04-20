Carry Bradshaw’s ex returns to series premiere and is not Big | Instagram

The popular 90s fiction series in which Sarah Jessica Parker plays the character of Carry Bradshaw is giving a lot to talk about in the middle of his next return to the screens, now he is an ex of the protagonist who will return to history but it is not the acclaimed Mr. Big.

The story of Carry Bradshaw and her inseparable friends has turned upside down, after Kim Catrall announced that she would not participate in the story and later neither did Mr. Big, the protagonist’s great love, “Carry”, we must tell you that all is not lost!

Recently it became known that a well-known character returns to the plot when everything seemed that it would lose interest in the absence of one of the key characters in the story and life of the protagonist, her ex-love, “Aidan shaw“He confirmed his participation in the revival titled” And just like that “… which will begin filming in Manhattan and that’s all we know.

Aidan returns to the series!

Throughout the seasons, loyal fans of the plot realized that Carrie Bradshaw had several romantic partners before meeting Mr. Big and that her situation was finally defined in the last two films.

After revealing that Chris Noth (Mr. Big) will not participate in the project, fans of the story no longer know what to expect, but apparently, the character of Carrie will not be adrift since in a recent interview, John corbett confirmed that he will return to reprise his role as Carrie’s ex-fiancé, furniture designer “Aidan Shaw.”

I’m going to do the series, he said, adding that returning to the role is “very exciting,” revealed the very enthusiastic actor for Page Six.

It is worth mentioning that there has always been a strong rivalry between the two characters, particularly for the supporters of each of them who in social networks has originated two sides, however, until today he is one of the confirmed actors while the participation of Chris Noth is still still in the air.

Miranda and brady

Another of the favorites and open to the possibility of returning is David Einberg, who played Steve Brady, this after confirming it to the Us Weekly site, “I love that series. I think it’s very interesting that they have recovered it, and I would love to return to working with my wife on screen, Cynthia Nixon (Miranda in the series). It is a dream to work with her, “he revealed.

From the hand of HBO the classic adventures of the protagonist of “S3x and the City”, Carry Bradshaw were confirmed shortly after the end of 2020 and early 2021, at which time Kim Catrall (Samantha Jones) herself reaffirmed her position of not participating after revealing some grudges with Sarah Jessica Parker.

The new direction of the series

The next reboot of the story, which is already filmed in Manhattan, will now focus on Carrie, Mirada and Charlotte, who in the first chapters “navigated the complex life of love and a beautiful friendship that has lasted from their 30s until now, moment in which they arrive at one of the most difficult stages, the 50 years “, informed Darren Star (author of fictions like Younger and Emily in Paris) and based on the book of Candace Bushnell.

Casey Bloys, president of programming revealed that the network does not seek to remake the plot of “S3x and the City”

We are not reliving the characters in their 30s. “It is largely a story about women in their 50s, who are dealing with things that people are dealing with in their 50s. Like in real life, there are people who come in and people leaving, referring to the “Samantha Jones” character.

When will it start?

The episodes are expected to hit the screens in late spring in New York, the protagonists, who are also executive producers of this project, have revealed that the coronavirus pandemic will also stand out among the themes that the plot addresses because “it is time. and the city in which the protagonists live “, in addition to” a lot of diversity “Sarah Jessica Parker also added.