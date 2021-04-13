Carroll executes Tenerife with 13 points in the last quarter

04/13/2021 at 11:59 PM CEST

American Jaycee Carroll With his 13 points in the last quarter, he decided for Real Madrid a power-to-power struggle against Lenovo Tenerife (84-76), who sold his defeat dearly until the end with a fantastic match by Brazilian Marcelinho Huertas (23 points) and only allowed the fifteenth victory followed by the leader with the explosive finish of the American.

(24 + 14 + 21 + 25): Laprovittola (21), Abalde (7), Taylor (5), Tyus (2), Tavares (15) -five starting-, Causeur, Rudy Fernández, Garuba (10), Llull (3), Carroll (13), Vukcevic (2) and Alocén (6).

(16 + 22 + 11 + 27): Huertas (23), Salin (1), Doornekamp (7), Cavanaugh, Guerra (6) -starting five-, Fitipaldo (6), Shermadini (15), Sulejmanovic (12) , López, Rodríguez (6) and Yusta.

Jordi Aliaga, Alberto Sánchez and Joaquín García. Without eliminated for personal fouls.

Match corresponding to matchday 31 of the Endesa men’s basketball league played behind closed doors at the WiZink Center (Madrid).

The old rockers, who never die, made their guitars sound like the best concert WiZink Center has ever seen in other pre-pandemic times. Carroll (37 years old) decided in the end a duel that until then had been ruled by Marcelinho (37), the best striker against the white wall supported by the Cape Verdean Walter Tavares (15 points and 7 rebounds) and the success of the Argentine Nico Laprovittola (21 points, 5 of 9 in triples and 9 assists).

Real Madrid, which has still recently left Argentine Gabriel Deck for the NBA, could not release his replacement, Frenchman Vincent Poirier, registered but almost without training with his new teammates, who watched the game from a sideline. Nor did the American Trey Thompkins, not yet recovered from an injury.

He was not lagging behind in casualties Lenovo Tenerife, without the American Spencer Butterfield, the Greek Georgios Bogris and the ex-Madridista Dani Díez, and with the American guard Charles Jenkins, signed from Olympiacos, also in the band. Despite this, he sold his skin dearly to break his streak of six consecutive victories in the Endesa League, with bursts of the Georgian Giorgi Shermadini (15 points and 6 rebounds) and a creditable duel of the Bosnian interior Emir Sulejmanovic (12 points and 7 sacks) .

Nobody would say that Real Madrid came tired from Sunday’s classic against Barça, because the imperial duel in defense started with an unapproachable Tavares behind and hit the triple, 3 of 4 in the first five minutes (13-2).

Shermadini broke the Tenerife blackout, with five points fresh out of the bank. “We are watching how they shoot,” lamented visiting coach Txus Vidorreta in the timeout. With the second foul by Tavares, Tenerife could add in attack, but Usman Garuba and Sergio Llull kept the white income (24-16).

Very unequal fight between Tavares and Salin

Tenerife’s reaction was brilliant. With Marcelinho Huertas at the helm and 3-pointers by Sulejmanovic and Sergio Rodríguez equalized the duel (26-26, min. 13), and on the third attempt Shermadini put them ahead from the free line. Carlos Alocén compensated a surprisingly wrong Madrid triple (2/7), but Tenerife did not lose rope and Bruno Fitipaldo put the equality at halftime (38-38).

Tavares emerged from the dressing room again, beating Shermadini in the duel and with him the white advantage (52-42, min. 25), while Lenovo held on with Huertas’ maneuvers despite being fought with the triple, failing 6 in this quarter, including several released, which allowed to maintain local income (59-49) for the final partial.

The team with the most successful triplists in the League could not be considered buried, and Huertas, Aaron Doornekamp, ​​Fran Guerra and again the Brazilian showed it, in exhibition mode (64-65, min. 33), but they responded with the same arms the emerging Garuba y Carroll, who started his decisive exhibition, not only hit from the line but penetrating and causing faults to detach slightly (72-68, min. 36).

Huertas continued rowing, but another accurate triple by Carroll, a dunk after recovery from Swede Jeff Taylor and free throws from Wyoming (USA) recovered the eight of income (82-76) and left the way clear for the Real Madrid’s victory against a Lenovo Tenerife that made him sweat until the end.