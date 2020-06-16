Return Digital it has us used to a continuous supply of small jewels within the indie scene. Such has become the significance of their ads, which even have their own Direct whose hilarious staging already accumulates a legion of followers. This year, and in the absence of specifying a specific date, we know that this event will take place in mid-July. It is far away, right? Do not worry, since we can go ahead with some brushstrokes … among which stands out Carrion.

And it is that the American developer, responsible for titles such as GRIS, Katana Zero, Ape Out or Gato Roboto (to name a few), has announced, along with Phobua Game Studio, that its baffling horror title Carrion coming to Nintendo Switch this summer. The title in question, which was announced last year, puts us in the skin (or in the flesh) of a kind of mass of unknown composition that manages to escape from the laboratory where it was locked up and that needs to devour humans to survive, while it hides from elements as harmful to your system as fire.

Carrion may be reserved, in physical format, the same day of its launch in the eShop thanks to an agreement with Special Reserve Games. For now, and waiting to know more data in the 2020 Return Direct, we leave you with a small teaser:

Source: Press release

