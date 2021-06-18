Carrie Fisher will finally have her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2022

Galactic justice, albeit posthumous. Carrie Fisher is finally going to have her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, one of the most mythical streets for movie lovers, where we can find plaques dedicated to celebrities from the big screen, television, music and more branches of entertainment. He’s got noses that Fisher doesn’t have hers yet, but the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has decided it’s about time.

Fisher will not be the only one to earn this honor. On the list we find a few names that are surprising that they did not yet have their star, such as Macaulay Culkin, Francis Ford Coppola, Helen Hunt, Willem Dafoe or Ewan McGregor.. Artists on the crest of the wave like Norman Reedus, Regina King, Jason Momoa, Tessa Thompson and Michael B. Jordan will also get their star.

The chosen ones

This is the complete list of celebrities selected to have stars on the Walk of Fame, giving his fans a new place of pilgrimage:

– Movie theater: Francis Ford Coppola, Macaulay Culkin, Willem Dafoe, Salma Hayek, James Hong, Helen Hunt, Michael B. Jordan, Regina King, Ray Liotta, Ewan McGregor, Adam McKay, Jason Momoa, Tessa Thompson, and Carrie Fisher.

– TV: Byron Allen, Greg Berlanti, Ricky Gervais, Peter Krause, Bob Odenkirk, Holly Robinson-Peete, Norman Reedus, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jean Smart, Ming-Na Wen, and Kenan Thompson.

– Music: Black Eyed Peas, George E. Clinton Jr., Ashanti Douglas, DJ Khaled, Avril Lavigne, The North Hurricanes, Martha Reeves and Ermias ‘Nipsey Hussle’ Asghedom.

– Theater: Patti Lupone, Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr. and Angelica Vale.

– Radio: Richard Blade.

– sports: Michael Strahan.

The Chamber of Commerce does not yet have the dates on which the unveiling ceremonies will be held, but they have two years since they are announced to organize them. We remember that anyone can nominate a celebrity in the selection of stars on the Walk of Fame but they have to be willing to pay several thousand dollars for its placement and maintenance, that is why in most cases it is the studios that pay for the star, and they make the opening coincide close to a premiere of the famous in question. Which of them would you be most excited to visit on the “most famous sidewalk in the world”?