Carrie Fisher to receive her star, posthumously, on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

This day, the Hollywood Walk of Fame decided to publicize the list of celebrities, from different branches, to whom it will pay tribute with a star in 2022. The interesting thing about this selection of names is that iconic actors, actresses and filmmakers appear who have stood out throughout their careers, as well as other younger ones who have already fulfilled their merits to receive this recognition (via Collider).

Among the most prominent names on this list is Carrie Fisher, who will receive her star posthumously, as she passed away almost five years ago leaving a great void in the Star Wars franchise, in which she gave life to the iconic character of the Princess Leia, and in Hollywood.

This recognition is a great way to continue honoring the legacy left by Fisher, who died of a heart attack at age 60. Her last big screen appearance was in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – 61%, released in 2019, but which featured archival footage of the actress. In this way, the interpreter joins the 15 actors who received, posthumously, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, including Bruce Lee, John Belushi and Chris Farley.

In addition to Fisher, the Hollywood Walk of Fame revealed a list of names, divided into five categories: film, television, recording, theater, radio and sports entertainment, with film being one of the most filled with iconic celebrities with a great Young talent and trajectory: directors such as Francis Ford Coppola and Adam McKay, as well as veteran actors such as James Hong, Helen Hunt, Willem Dafoe, Macaulay Culkin, Salma Hayek, Ray Liotta, Ewan McGregor and Regina King. As for the young stars, Michael B. Jordan, Jason Momoa and Tessa Thompson stand out.

As for the television stars, the names of the executive stand out Bryon allen, the producer Greg Berlanti and a host of actors who have proven themselves after years of work: Ricky Gervais, Peter Krause, Bob Odenkirk, Holly Robinson Peete, Norman Reedus, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jean Smart, Ming-Na Wen, and Kenan Thompson. What’s more, Michael Strahan he will be honored with a star in the sports entertainment category, although he has really had a bigger presence in the entertainment space.

Musical theater fans will be delighted to hear that the Broadway star, Patti luPone, will finally be honored with a star. On the other hand, among the recording artists that stand out on the list, are black Eyed Peas, Ashanti, Avril lavigne Y Dj khaledas well as the funk musician George E. Clinton Jr. and the mexican band The Northern Hurricanes.

