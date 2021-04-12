Carrie-Anne Moss (‘Matrix’) was offered a grandmother role the day after her 40th birthday

Hollywood has always had a serious problem with the age of its actresses, especially those arriving at a certain stage. Although in recent years the situation has been improving, partly thanks to the fact that they themselves have taken the reins, for example in production tasks, there is still that abyss in which after 40 years you are already an old woman for the industry.

Tell Carrie-Anne Moss, who got a nasty gift from Hollywood on her 40th birthday. During a talk at the presentation of the new book by filmmaker Justine Bateman, in which Carrie-Anne Moss was moderator, the ‘Matrix’ actress commented: “I had heard that at 40 everything changed. I did not believe in it because I do not believe in jumping into a system of thought that I don’t really identify with. But literally the day after my 40th birthday, I was reading a script that had come to me and I spoke to my manager about it. She said, ‘Oh no, no, no, it’s not that role, it’s grandma’s.’. I may be exaggerating a bit, but it happened overnight. I went from being a girl to the mother of the mother. “

The return of Trinity

Carrie-Anne Moss is now 53 years old and is about to premiere the fourth installment of ‘The Matrix’ in which she recovers the role of Trinity and she’s not here to be anyone’s grandmother – she’s ready for action. We know rather little about Lana Wachowski’s new film but we already saw from the images and videos that were leaked from the shooting that they pretend to show crazy scenes.

‘Matrix 4’, which is said to be titled ‘Matrix Resurrections’, hit theaters in December this year, and in addition to Carrie-Anne Moss, Keanu Reeves will also return as Neo. The cast is completed by Priyanka Chopra, Ellen Hellman, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Jada Pinkett Smith, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Brian J. Smith, Max Riemelt and Eréndira Ibarra.