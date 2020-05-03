Williams driver started fifth and finished third

The victory has been for Marcel Kiefer

Álvaro Carretón has returned to the podium in the F1 Esports exhibition, this time in Brazil. The Sevillian has carried out the optimal strategy in delicate conditions to finish second, only behind Marcel Kiefer.

The event has started with a classification – short format – in dry conditions. Carretón started with a discreet lap, one second from the head, but soon he increased the pace and was placed in the low 1’17 ”.

A posteriori, Daniel Bereznay would be the only driver capable of going down to 1’17”0 and taking the Pole, with very little difference over Marcel Kiefer, Daniele Haddad and Lucas Blakeley; Álvaro Carretón, fifth with his Williams teammate sixth.

For the race, the conditions of the track would be completely different, since the starting gun was with the asphalt considerably wet, which has been used by some drivers to climb positions.

Marcel Kiefer has been the ‘smartest in the class’ and has risen to first place, followed by a Lucas Blakeley who had started like a rocket – later he would be penalized. Bereznay was third, Haddad fourth and Carretón fifth.

With all the riders in the lead group on a similar performance rung, the race has become a ‘procession’ until it is time to stop.

So, as the track was drying up, Álvaro Carretón stopped at the exact moment to put on soft tires and, after a spectacular lap lap, he has climbed up to two positions, to third position.

A few laps later, Marcel Kiefer would cross the finish line in first position to take an undisputed victory, ahead of Blakeley and Carretón, but the Racing Point man dragged a penalty for skipping the start, which has ‘delivered’ second place to the Williams. Bereznay has had to settle for fourth place.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.