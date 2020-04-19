The Spanish came out fourth after a nice wet classification

Has carried out a different strategy to get on the podium

Álvaro Carretón has tied the third position in the exhibition that the professionals of F1 Esports have held in China. The victory has been for a Brendon Leigh who has fought for practically the entire race against Frederik Rasmussen.

The event has started with a classification in wet conditions. Brendon Leigh has returned by his means to get an impressive Pole that could not be answered by Frederik Rasmussen and company. Álvaro Carretón has been for a good part of the session with his sights on the front row, although he finally had to settle for fourth place.

In the start, Brendon Leigh has perfectly defended his ‘Poleman’ status, although Frederik Rasmussen lurked in second position very close. Álvaro Carretón, despite starting on medium tires, has climbed to third position, which he later lost with a David Tonizza who was wearing soft tires.

However, when the soft tires have started to lose performance, the Sevillian driver has recovered the third position and, on the fifth lap, when Brendon Leigh and Frederik Rasmussen have made their respective stops, Carretón has gone on to lead the race with some margin over their pursuers.

Of course, his rivals have gained a lot of time in the following laps on new tires. In fact, when making his stop he had lost several important positions, but the end of the race seemed crucial for Álvaro, when he would put on new soft tires to try to come back.

The pit stop has arrived on the ninth lap and Carretón has been behind a group formed by Dani Bereznay, David Tonizza, Daniele Haddad and Enzo Bonito; Brendon Leigh and Frederik Rasmussen were, a priori, unreachable.

However, both the British and the Danish have maintained a beautiful battle throughout the race, which has led to the group compacting. Carretón has got rid of Bonito, Haddad and Tonizza in just two laps to get fourth; the next targets were Bereznay, Rasmussen and Leigh.

Only three laps to go when Carretón had ‘eaten’ Bereznay. Until then, the Williams Esports rider seemed to have victory at his fingertips, but his tires have started to drop and he has finally failed with Leigh and Rasmussen.

Both Leigh and Rasmussen have fought with everything they had right down to the checkered flag. The Briton defended himself tooth and nail to return to the path of victory, while the Dane had to settle for second place. Cart, third, and glued to the gearbox of its predecessors in an epic finale.

Behind, David Tonizza has crossed the finish line in fourth position, followed by Dani Bereznay, Daniele Haddad and Enzo Bonito. The rest of the grill, on a completely different step from the leading group.

.