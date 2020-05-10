The Andalusian was unable to seal his third consecutive podium

Frederik Rasmussen has won with authority in Spain

Frederik Rasmussen took the victory in the exhibition of the professionals of the F1 Esports in Spain, in the circuit of Barcelona-Catalunya, thanks to a brilliant race pace and a nice overtaking over Bari Boroumand. Álvaro Carretón, fifth, at the gates of his third consecutive podium.

The event has started, as usual, with an 18-minute qualifying session, in which Bari Boroumand has completed an impressive 1’15”866 lap ‘in extremis’ – the only one that has dropped to 1’15’ ‘- to take the Pole, followed by Frederik Rasmussen, Dani Bereznay and Nicolas Longuet; Álvaro Carretón, meanwhile, has qualified fifth.

In the start, Bari Boroumand had to use himself to contain Frederik Rasmussen’s attacks, but he managed to retain the lead and Nicolas Longuet took third place from Dani Bereznay. Álvaro Carretón, lurking in fifth position without too many ‘scares’.

Entering the fourth lap, Rasmussen stole the lead from Boroumand with a nice overtaking in the first corner, while Dani Bereznay took advantage of it to make his pit-stop – a risky strategy. In the next turn Boroumand and Longuet stopped and met Bereznay on the track.

Rasmussen and Carretón waited until the sixth lap to enter the pits. The Danish, surprisingly, has left the pit lane in the first ‘virtual’ position – in fact he was eleventh – but the Spanish has been in the same position as before, just behind Rasmussen, Boroumand, Bereznay and Longuet; yes, with cooler wheels.

Once all the pit-stops were made by the participants, the race stabilized at the pace of Rasmussen, with Boroumand gradually losing steam and Longuet in a similar situation compared to the Alfa Romeo driver. Carretón, stuck in fifth place behind Longuet and Bereznay, was trying by all means.

Finally, Rasmussen has crossed the finish line in first position and has comfortably taken the victory with Bari Boroumand second, but the ‘sauce’ was behind. In the last lap, a beautiful fight for the podium was formed between Longuet, Bereznay and Carretón in which sparks have jumped throughout the first two sectors, although the final positions have not changed: Longuet third, Bereznay fourth and Carretón fifth. A pity for the Andalusian, who was unable to seal his third consecutive podium at home.

Behind, Lucas Blakeley, who was also involved in that same fight, had to settle for sixth place – not without first trying to overtake Carretón on the last lap – and Brendon Leigh finished seventh. Further back, Néstor García, another of the best-known Spanish Simracing world -although he is habitual of other simulators-, today competed for a substitution of a partner and he was not very lucky, as he closed the grid in the last position .

