Carreo, Ruud, Khachanov and Kyrgios top the list of players who will play the Mallorca Championships

Updated 05/25/2021 – 13:55

The ATP has released today the list of players who will play the Mallorca Championships from June 19 to 26 as a prelude to Wimbledon. To these nineteen confirmed tennis players, we must add the four who qualify from the previous phase. In addition, the organization has 3 wild cards to complete the definitive list of the 28 who will fight to win the title at the Mallorca Country Club facilities.

The Norwegian ‘Next Gen’ Casper ruud, World N16 and brand new champion in Geneva after defeating Shapovalov in the final, being one of the great names on the grass of the Mallorcan tournament. In addition, Karen khachanov, N25 of the ranking and champion of four ATP titles (including the Paris Masters1000) will be another of the players to watch during the event. The cut is marked by the player who has reached the highest ATP ranking -ex World N6- and who accumulates the most titles -a total of 14-. It’s about the French Gilles Simon, current N 69.

The organization of the event has decided to bet on young talents and, in addition to Ruud, will also be in Mallorca some of the most outstanding ‘Next Gen’ currently such as Ugo Humbert, Miomir Kecmanovic, or Lloyd Harris. They will be joined by great names on the circuit with more than 35 ATP titles in their palm, such as Carreo, Feliciano Lpez, Pablo Andjar, Sam Querrey, Federico Delbonis, Jeremy Chardy or Guido Pella.

Another of the great attractions of the Mallorca Championships will be the participation of the Australian Nick kyrgios, who became world N13 and has six ATP titles. But, if the Aussie is known for something, it is for its indomitable character and its connection with the public. The ‘bad boy’ is a guarantee of entertainment in all the matches he plays and that has led him to be one of the tennis players that arouses the most passions among fans.