Carreo, Davidovich and Carballs, full of Spanish victories in Rome

Updated 05/09/2021 – 16:25

Three Spaniards jumped on the slopes of the Foro Italico this Sunday and all of them have claimed victory. Alejandro Davidovich and Roberto Carballs have passed the preliminary phase and entered the main draw of the 1,000 Masters in Rome where Rafael Nadal, Roberto Bautista and Pablo Carreo had direct tickets.

The malagueo got rid of the Gaul Corentin Moutet by6-4 and 7-6 (5) in the last round of the qualifying phase. Carballs seconded him, local executioner Raul Brancaccio by 7-5 and 6-4.

For his part, Carreo, eleventh seed, advanced to the second round after taking down the Serbian in three sets. Laslo djere, with a score of 4-6, 6-3 and 6-1. Now wait for the winner of the match between Kei Nishikori and Fabio Fognini.

Less luck had Aliona Bolsava, who yielded yesterday in his first qualy match with the American Sloane Stephens by 6-3 and 6-4.