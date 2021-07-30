Carreño will play the bronze against a Djokovic defeated by Zverev

Pablo Carreño (Photo: Ezra Shaw via .)

Earthquake in tennis at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The world number one, Novak Djokovic, has lost in the semifinals to Alexander Zverev in a match that has left the fans of this discipline speechless. His defeat means that Pablo Carreño has to face Djokovic, a clear favorite in this Olympic event, in his fight for bronze.

The Spanish tennis player has lost to Russian Karen Khachanov in the semifinals of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics tournament, played at the Ariake Tennis Center, in two sets, 6-3 and 6-3 in one hour and 19 minutes, and will fight for the bronze medal. Pablo Carreño has not had any option against Karen Khachanov, twelfth seed.

With a devastating service (12 direct aces) and a solid game from the back of the court based on the power of his right, the pupil of the Spanish ‘Pepo’ Clavet was far superior to Carreño. The Spaniard has found no cracks in his rival and only had one break ball throughout the game.

Djokovic’s surprise

Alexander Zverev has given the bell this Friday by defeating in the semifinals (1-6, 6-3, 6-1) the world number one and so far favorite to win the Olympic gold, the Serbian Novak Djokovic, who will seek his second bronze .

This result has ended Djokovic’s chances of winning the Golden Slam. The Serbian needed to prevail at the Games and the US Open to add those titles to those of Australia, Roland Garros and Wimbledon, which he has already won this year.

