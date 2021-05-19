Carreño will be at the ATP Mallorca Championships with his sights set on Wimbledon

The ATP Mallorca Championships continues to close big names for what will be its first edition. Pablo Carreño, brand new winner in Marbella and who has won five ATP titles throughout his career, will seek for the first time to claim the title in a grass-court event on the slopes of the Mallorca Country Club.

“I am very happy that there is a new ATP tournament in Spain and to be able to confirm my participation,” affirms Carreño. “We are used to having to prepare Wimbledon In places where the weather does not usually accompany us, and being able to do it in a place like Mallorca, and also with the fans in the stands supporting us, it will be a fantastic and very positive experience in order to face the third with the best options Grand slam it’s from the season”.

The double semifinalist of the US Open thus joins in the poster of the Mallorcan tournament to the also Spanish Fernando Verdasco Y Feliciano lopez, and the Australian Nick kyrgios that will reappear on the ATP circuit on this grassy tour, one of his favorite surfaces, and with his sights set on Wimbledon as well.

‘Eye of the Hawk live’ for the first time in Spain

But the Mallorca Championships not only seeks to shine in its first edition through great players, but technology and innovation are two of the benchmarks on which the tournament is strongly betting. One of the great novelties of the event will be the use, for the first time in Spain, of the ‘live hawk eye’. This technology makes it possible to not have line judges on the court and therefore reinforces the message that it is one of the safest tennis events on the entire circuit.

For this, a total of 54 cameras will be installed on the three competition courts of the tournament, with which it is expected to analyze live a total of 38,600 different brands of balls throughout the event. In addition, the spectacular center court, which will be completely covered by 360-degree LED boards, will make it possible to project the instantaneous reviews of those most doubtful hits – known as “close call” – at the moment and at the foot of the court.