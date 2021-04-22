Carreño will accompany Nadal in the Godó Trophy quarters

The quarterfinals of Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-68th Conde de Godó Trophy will have two Spanish tennis players on the RCTB courts. After sorting Rafael Nadal before Kei Nishikori, Pablo Carreño He has also passed the round of 16 after finishing in two sets with the happy week of another compatriot, Bernabé Zapata, (147º), from the previous phase: 6-3 and 6-4 in 1h.26 ‘of play.

Carreño, world No. 13, will try to match his best result in Barcelona, ​​the 2018 semifinals, facing Diego schwartzman (9th), one of the four top-10 present in the quarterfinals, all those who started the tournament: Nadal (3rd), Stefanos Tsitsipas (5th) and Andrey Rublev (7th) will also look for the penultimate round.

The Spanish and the Argentine have not met since 2017, when the victories were shared in their only two previous clashes (1-1), none on the ground, where both players best express their tennis.

Pablo, 29, started the European clay tour in the best possible way by winning the Marbella ATP, the sixth title of his career. Interestingly, both Schwartzman and Carreño stumbled last week against the same rival, the Norwegian Casper ruud, which defeated them in the second round and eighth, respectively, before reaching the semifinals of the Monte Carlo Masters 1,000.