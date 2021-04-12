Carreño rises to number 12 in the world after winning the ATP 250 in Marbella

The Spanish Pablo Carreño, winner of the 250 tournament in Marbella, rose to number 12 in the ATP ranking published this Monday, which is still led for another week by the Serbian Novak Djokovic.

Carreno, 29, climbs three places compared to last week and thus achieves his best ranking since 2019 thanks to his fifth title of his career achieved at the Andalucía Open. Former number 10 in the world, the man from Gijón is the third Spanish in the ranking after Rafael Nadal, which remains third, and Roberto Bautista, eleventh.

Another seven Spaniards are in the top-100, whose greatest rise has led the Balearic Jaume munar, finalist in Marbella, by climbing 14 positions to settle in 81.

Classification

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 11963 p

2. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 10030

3. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9670

4. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 8660

5. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 7040

6. Alexander Zverev (GER) 6125

7. Roger Federer (SUI) 5875

8. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 5400

9. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 3720

10. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 3453

11. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 3090

12. Pablo Carreño (ESP) 2835 (+3)

13. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2820 (-1)

14. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 2770 (-1)

15. David Goffin (BEL) 2750 (-1)

16. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 2600

17. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 2598

18. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2548

19. Milos Raonic (CAN) 2495

20. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 2380 (+1)

…

46. ​​Albert Ramos (ESP) 1405 (+1)

58. Alejandro Davidovich (ESP) 1135 (-2)

61. Feliciano López (ESP) 1062 (+3)

71. Fernando Verdasco (ES) 985 (+3)

80. Pablo Andújar (ESP) 935 (-10)

81. Jaume Munar (ESP) 920 (+14)

100. Pedro Martínez (ESP) 787