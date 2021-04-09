Carreño meets Ramos in the semifinals of Marbella

The Spanish Pablo Carreño, number one seed of the AnyTech365 Andalucia Open, ATP 250 tournament held at Club Puente Romano, in Marbella (Málaga), won this Friday in the quarterfinals against the South Korean Soonwoo kwon, with what he will meet on Saturday in the semifinals with the also Spanish Albert ramos.

The tennis player from Gijón was much superior to his rival, who he beat 6-4 and 6-0, with what will now be seen on the clay of Puente Romano with the Catalan Ramos, who beat the Slovakian Norbert Gombos 7- 6, 5-7 and 4-6.

For his part, the Balearic Jaume Munar this Friday beat the Belarusian Iliá Ivashka in the quarterfinals in a match that started against him (7-6) but came back in the second set with a 4-6 and also forced the third set, which He finished on his side with another 4-6.

Carlos Alcaraz, 17, closes the day against the Norwegian Casper Ruud and, if he wins, he will complete a full of Spanish tennis players in the semifinals.