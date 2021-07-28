Carreño makes steady progress in Tokyo

The Spanish tennis player Pablo Carreño He added a valuable triumph this past dawn that makes him advance to the quarterfinals of these Olympic Games in Tokyo 2021, after defeating the German Dominik Koepfer by 7-6 (7) and 6-3 in one hour and 56 minutes of play, in a very even game where the solidity and good feeling of the Asturian at the peak moments of the match marked a before and after in the game. Good feelings from Pablo that if he wins the next game he will get fully into the fight for the medals. His next opponent will be Russian Daniil Medvedev.