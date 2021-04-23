Carreño makes an appointment with Rafa Nadal and there will be a Spaniard in the final

Spectacular comeback by Pablo Carreño to defeat Argentine Diego Schwartzman and enter for the second time in the semifinals of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-68 Conde de Godó Trophy, which will have a Spanish finalist insurance since the Asturian will be measured this Saturday (4pm) Rafa Nadal for a place against the best of the duel between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Jannik Sinnter, who will open the track at 1.30 pm.

Carreño, 29 years old and No. 13, has defeated ‘Peque’, 28 years old and No. 9 in the world, by 6-4, 3-6 and 7-5 in 2h.33 ‘. The man from Gijón rose 2-5 in the third set, recovering the disadvantage of a ‘break’ when the South American served for the match.

The Spaniard had already turned the initial set from 3-4 and served by Schwartzman. Not only did he recover the serve just delivered, but he also had 8 consecutive points, scoring 12 of the last 13.

It will be the second time that Pablo Carreño disputes a ‘semis’ of Godó, losing those of 2018 with the Greek Tsitsipas. He opened the gravel season with the Marbella title and made the second round in Monte Carlo, where he could have advanced further after having closed the match balls he had against the Norwegian Casper Ruud.