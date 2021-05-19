Carreño, Kyrgios, Verdasco and López, in the registered poster

05/19/2021

Paul Carreno, number 12 in the world, has confirmed its participation in the ATP Mallorca Championships, which will be held from June 19 to 26 on the natural grass courts of the Mallorca Country Club in Santa Ponça.

Carreño, winner of five ATP titles, will join other tennis players who will also play in Calviá, including the Australian Nick kyrgios and the spanish Fernando Verdasco Y Feliciano lopez.

“I am very happy that there is a new ATP tournament in Spain and to be able to confirm my participation & rdquor ;, he declared Carreno.

“We are used to having to prepare for Wimbledon in places where the weather is not usually good, and to be able to do it in a place like Mallorca, and also with the fans in the stands supporting us, it will be a fantastic and very positive experience in order to face the best options the third Grand Slam of the season & rdquor ;, added the double semifinalist of the United States Open.

The organizers have also announced in a statement that one of the great novelties of ATP Mallorca will be the use, for the first time in Spain, of the “live hawk eye”.

To do this, 54 cameras will be installed on the three competition courts of the tournament, with which it is expected to analyze live a total of 38,600 different brands of balls throughout the event.

In addition, the center court will be completely covered by 360-degree LED boards, which will make it possible to project instant reviews of those most dubious hits – known as “close calls” – at the moment and on the court.

