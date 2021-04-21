Carreño joins Bautista and Ramos in the second round of Godó

Pablo Carreño, 29 years old and world No. 13, is the third Spanish tennis player classified for the round of 16 of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-68th Conde de Godó Trophy.

The Asturian has joined Roberto Bautista Y Albert Ramos in that round after beating the Australian with authority Jordan thompson (59th), 6-4 and 6-0 in just 63 minutes of the game.

Carreño will seek a place in the quarterfinals against the winner of the match between Italian Fabio Fognini and Bernabé Zapata. Zapata and Rafa Nadal, who will debut against Ilya Ivashka, are the other Spaniards with options to access the second round of Godó’2021.

The Asturian started the European gravel tour in the best possible way, with a title in the Marbella ATP, but Casper Ruud surpassed him last week in the eighth of the Monte Carlo Masters 1,000 in a very tight clash: 7-6, 5-7 and 7-5.

Pablo feels better every time after overcoming some physical discomfort. In fact, an abdominal injury forced him to retire in February against Grigor Dimitrov in the 3rd round of the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the season.