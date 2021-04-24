Carreño del Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell: schedule and where to watch on TV

04/24/2021

Act. At 11:28 CEST

Rafael Nadal will play his second game at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell 2021 today April 24 and he faces the Spanish too Pablo Carreño not before 4:00 p.m. (CET). You can follow the manacorí game in the Barcelona tournament live on SPORT and also through Teledeporte, Esport 3 and Movistar +.

Pablo Carreño is the rival of the highest level, whom Rafa Nadal has faced in the championship. The tennis player has been placed in the square number 13 in the ATP ranking, a not inconsiderable figure.

Well it is true that Rafael Nadal he did not manage to convince in his debut, since it was difficult for him to defeat the Belarusian who had needed the qualifying phase to enter the tournament. However, the forcefulness of his victory against the Japanese Kei Nishikori has convinced much more since he was able to defeat him in three sets without great difficulties. The forcefulness with which he achieved practically destroying Norrie in straight sets has made me gain a ton of confidenceBut now he faces a really important test.