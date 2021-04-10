Carreño and Munar will meet in the final in Marbella

04/10/2021 at 7:52 PM CEST

EFE

Pablo Carreño from Gijón, seed number 1, and Jaume Munar from the Balearic they will dispute on Sunday on the clay from the central court of the Puente Romano Club the final of the AnyTech365 Andalucía Open, ATP 250 tournament that takes place in Marbella (Malaga).

Pablo Carreño, favorite of the tournament, fulfilled his condition and was the first to rise as a finalist by beating Albert Ramos-Viñolas.

The Catalan had no options on the court Manolo Santana and fell at the hands of Carreño in a first set that was resolved 6-1 in just over half an hour.

However, Ramos-Viñolas did not want to settle the match in two sets and he revitalized the match with a magnificent second set that went 3-6 and forced a third round.

The third set was full of emotion and, although Carreño wanted to solve it quickly, the number 1 had to reach the ‘tie break’ to get a passport to the final (7-6).

The second game of the day was the one that measured the great revelation of the tournament, the 17-year-old from Murcia Carlos Alcaraz and the Mallorcan Jaume Munar, who took the duel in just over an hour.

Despite having shown great game throughout the tournament, Alcaraz faltered against Munar and the Baleares took the first set in the tie break 7-6.

In the second set the equality remained in force, but Munar managed to take off on the scoreboard and closed the round with a 6-4 in his favor that helped him to get his first final on the ATP tour.

The duel between Carreño and Munar will take place on the central track of Puente Romano from 2:00 p.m. this Sunday.

In the doubles, the couple formed by the Uruguayan Ariel Behar and the Ecuadorian Gonzalo Escobar beat the Hugo Nys-Tim Puetz duo 6-4 and 7-6 and entered the grand final in which they will be measured against the team. by Tomislav Brkik and Nikola Cacicazgo. EFE