Carreño and Munar, at the end of Marbella

The gijonés Pablo Carreño, seeded number 1, and the Balearic Jaume munar will play on Sunday on the clay of the central court of the Club Puente Romano the final of AnyTech365

Andalusia Open, ATP 250 tournament that takes place in Marbella (Malaga).

Paul Carreno, favorite of the tournament, fulfilled his condition and was the first to rise as a finalist of the tournament by beating Albert Ramos-Viñolas.

The Catalan had no options on the track Manolo santana and fell at the hands of Carreno in a first set that was resolved in just over half an hour by 6-1.

However, Ramos-Viñolas He did not want to settle the match in two sets and revitalized the match with a magnificent second set that took 3-6 and forced a third round.

The third set was full of emotion and, although Carreno wanted to solve it quickly, number 1 had to reach the ‘tie break’ to get a passport to the final (7-6).

The second game of the day was the one that measured the great revelation of the tournament, the 17-year-old from Murcia Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image and the Mallorcan Jaume Munar, that in little more than an hour the duel took place.

Despite having shown great game throughout the tournament, Alcaraz he faltered against Munar and the Balearic man took the first set in the tie break 7-6.

In the second set the equality remained in force, but Munar managed to get off the scoreboard and closed the round with a 6-4 in his favor that served him to get his first final on the ATP tour.

The duel between Carreño and Munar will take place on the central court of Puente Romano from 2:00 p.m. this Sunday.

In the double, the couple formed by the Uruguayan Ariel Behar and the Ecuadorian Gonzalo Escobar beat the Hugo Nys-Tim Puetz duo 6-4 and 7-6 and they got into the grand final in which they will face the one formed by Tomislav Brkik and Nikola Cacicazgo.