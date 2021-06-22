Carreño and Davidovich will form double at the Tokyo Games

The Malaga tennis player Alexander Davidovich and the Asturian Pablo Carreño will form a pair in the doubles tournament in the next Tokyo Olympics, in which the Spanish team will defend the gold medal achieved by Rafael Nadal Y Marc Lopez on Rio de Janeiro 2016.

Spain has not classified any specialist in the couples modality for the Games, since only the first ten of the ranking had a guaranteed place and Marcel granollers -which in recent seasons has been a double with the Argentine Horacio Zeballos- occupied the twelfth place at the end of Roland Garros.

To enter the doubles tournament, therefore, Spain had to occupy one of the seven quotas reserved for singles tennis players and has registered Carreño and Davidovich, its first two rackets in Tokyo after the resignations of Rafael Nadal and Roberto Bautista.

Davidovich has confirmed, in statements to the Italian portal Unitennis, that he will participate in the Olympic Games “in singles and also in doubles, partnering with Pablo Carreño”, in an interview in which he reiterated his “enthusiasm for living in the Villa with others athletes: it will be something unique, “he said.

The Malaga tennis player is not a regular in doubles tournaments, although his only title in the main ATP circuit came in 2020 in the couples mode, at the Chilean Open, when he won on the clay of Santiago as a team with the Granada-born Roberto Carballés.

Pablo Carreño does have a habit of playing doubles, a modality in which he accumulates four titles with four different couples (the Argentine Guillermo Durán, Rafael Nadal, the Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas and the Australian Alex de Miñaur) and a final of the United States Open of 2016, lost with Guillermo García López against Scotsman Jamie Murray and Brazilian Bruno Soares.