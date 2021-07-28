Carreño and Badosa get off the mixed doubles

It was an open secret but it has finally been confirmed. The mixed doubles pair made up of Pablo Carreño and Paula Badosa they have decided to finally get off the painting. The reason is none other than the physical condition of the Spanish player who had to withdraw a few hours ago from her singles match due to heat stroke. A pity for this setback that makes Spain unable to fight for the medals under this modality. The place in the box will be filled by the French couple formed by Fiona Ferro and Pierre-Hugues Herbert.