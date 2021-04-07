Carreño and Albert Ramos, to the quarterfinals in the Marbella ATP

Pablo Carreño and Albert Ramos, along with the Slovak Norbert Gombos and the South Korean Soonwoo Kwon, achieved this Wednesday the pass to the quarterfinals Andalusia ‘Open’, ATP 250 tournament that takes place on the slopes of the Puente Romano Club, in Marbella.

The first to get the ticket for the quarterfinals was the Slovak Gombos, who beat Argentine Federico Delbonis 5-7, 7-6 and 7-6 in an intense match lasting 3 hours and 20 minutes.

He was followed by Albert Ramos, who faced the Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis in a duel that started easy for the Barcelona tennis player, since in half an hour he won the first set 6-3.

However, Ramos later suffered to claim victory in three sets (6-3, 4-6 and 6-3) and will now face Gombos in the next round.

The 23-year-old South Korean Soonwoo Kwon, for his part, beat Argentine Facundo Bagnis 6-1, 6-3 and will have as his rival in the quarterfinals of the Marbella tournament Pablo Carreño, first seed and number 16 of the ATP ranking.

The Asturian was the last to enter the track in a very tough Spanish duel against Mario Vilella from Elche, who began dominating, although the match, after just over an hour and a half of play, ended up on the side of the first favorite of the competition.

Carreño beat Vilella in two sets and made it to the quarterfinals after winning 7-6 in the sudden death of the first game and 6-3 – with three consecutive games – in the second set.

In the double confrontations, the Goransson-Monroe pair beat Biblik-Inglot, who fell in super sudden death 10-12, while the pair formed by Marcelo Arevalo and Matwe Middelkoop also advanced to the quarterfinals.

Tomislav Brkic and Nikola Cacic won their first place in the doubles semifinals, defeating Marcus Daniell and Philipp Oswald.