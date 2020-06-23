The Consumer Goods sector has been one of those that has best resisted the coronavirus crisis, although it has not been without punishment. Now, in the middle of the de-escalation process, some proper names such as Carrefour are beginning to show signs of recovery and are gaining value in de-escalation. Specific, Carrefour it has gone from registering a value share of 7.3% in confinement to 8.2% in de-escalation, while Lidl It has grown from 4.6% to 6%. In both cases, these percentages are very close to those of the pre-crisis phase, according to Kantar’s ‘Balance of Distribution and Large Consumption in Spain’.

Another consequence of this crisis period, which has marked the first half of the year, has been the transfer of quota by the first three distribution groups (Mercadona, Carrefour and DIA) to other ‘retailers’, which has favored the “great growth” experienced by regional supermarkets, which are the only ones to gain share “clearly” compared to 2019, with an increase of 0.7%.

Also, according to Kantar, the impact of the covid-19 has caused an exponential growth of the Great Consumption, which registers increases in value and volume 15.9% and 13.9%, respectively, in the first six months of this year compared to the same period in 2019.

In this scenario marked by the covid-19, according to Kantar, the «excellent» behavior of the e-commerce, which maintains its growth rates and increases its share by 0.7%.

As for local supermarkets, although they have softened the level reached during the confinement -up to 4.2% compared to 2019- due to de-escalation, they retain their “great year” and in the accumulated index of the first semester they maintain growth 1.6%.

Likewise, according to Kantar, the purchase per act goes from falling 0.7% in the pre-covid phase to rising to 39.2% during confinement, standing at 26.4% of current growth.

By products, items such as hand soap, the one that has grown the most in the supply, confinement and de-escalation phases, has shown an evolution of its value of 339% compared to the previous year.

This is also the case of gloves for domestic use (+ 192%) or products linked to home baking, such as flours or yeast (+ 147%), which have taken the podium away from the value of Iberian ham, cider and nuts, which were at the top of the growth rankings in the first eight weeks of the year, highly influenced by the Christmas period.