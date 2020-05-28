The city of São Paulo has opened an administrative case against Carrefour Brasil’s Atacarejo unit for an alleged corruption scheme, according to a publication in the city’s Official Gazette this Thursday, in a process that could lead to a fine of up to 20% of the group’s gross revenue in 2019.

The case is related to a complaint by the Public Ministry of the State of São Paulo, which revealed payments totaling approximately 1.5 million reais to city hall inspectors to operate Atacadão’s administrative headquarters and a contiguous flag store in São Paulo without a permit. of operation.

Carrefour Brasil did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In March, prosecutors from the Special Economic Crimes Group (GEDEC) led by Roberto Bodini filed a complaint of active corruption against Carlos Augusto Monteiro Barros, Sergio Garcia Martins, Marco Aurelio Natale Da Silva and John Kenedy Oliveira, cited in the process as representatives of Atacadão .

The new administrative inquiry initiated by the Comptroller General of the Municipality of São Paulo has an initial term of 180 days, extendable for an equal period.

If Atacadão is held responsible, the company must pay a fine that can vary from 0.1% to 20% of its gross revenue for the year prior to the initiation of the lawsuit.

The local subsidiary of the French supermarket group Carrefour had gross revenue of 62.22 billion reais in 2019, of which 42.05 billion reais came from Atacadão. It was not immediately clear whether the fine is calculated based on the consolidated figures or the results of Atacadão alone.

“We found that at least since 2007, when Carrefour bought Atacadão, the administrative headquarters building in Vila Maria and the store next to the headquarters had no business license,” public prosecutor Roberto Bodini told . in an interview, adding that the license it was only obtained in 2015.

“It could be that there was a payment of larger volumes, in cash, that we were unable to detect … The 1.5 million reais were paid through an invoice issued by an orange company,” explained Bodini.

