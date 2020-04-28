Carrefour Brasil had a 12.5% ​​increase in gross revenue in the first quarter compared to the same period last year, since measures of social distance related to the coronavirus increased sales in all formats in March, especially those of the e-commerce.

Carrefour logo. 11/9/2017. REUTERS / Nacho Doce

Excluding gasoline, total gross sales reached R $ 15.2 billion in the quarter. Excluding the calendar effect, same-store sales rose 7.6% year-over-year, the company said on Monday. Food sales through Carrefour’s e-commerce channel more than tripled in the quarter. The number of orders reached a record high of 4,269 per day, compared to an average of 1,674 in early March. “E-commerce has become one of the most popular sales channels in the current scenario and has benefited from gains in scale in the recently launched food operation,” said the company. “On the 13th, . reported that the cost of new hires and other measures taken by the group to deal with the pandemic could offset stronger sales in the period. Total gross sales under the Carrefour brand, which in addition to e-commerce also operates supermarkets, hypermarkets and convenience stores, totaled 4.4 billion, year-on-year increase of 10% In the wholesale unit Atacadão, today the main source of revenue for the group, gross revenue increased 13.6% in the first quarter, to 10.79 billion reais, on a comparable basis and excluding the calendar effect , Atacadão’s growth accelerated to 7%, compared to 6.8% in the previous year, while the Carrefour unit rose from 6.1% to 8.9%. Carrefour Brasil, like rival GPA, invested heavily in the to Atacarejo, which offers discounts on wholesale purchases, amid weak economic activity. Carrefour Brasil’s shares have fallen 2.4% so far in April, 30% so far in 2020, underperforming GPA, whose shares rose more than 4% in the same period.

