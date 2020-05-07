Approximately one thousand vehicles participated last Thursday (30) in the motorcade promoted by the Volta Consciente SP movement, according to a survey carried out by the organization of the event, in the region of Americana and Campinas. In a stretch of the Anhanguera Highway, the immense line of vehicles reached eight kilometers. Created by workers, entrepreneurs and entities in the textile area, Volta Consciente SP is a partisan and peaceful movement that defends the protection of life, employment and income in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Most of the vehicles left Americana, the city where most of the companies that joined the movement are located. Then, he took the Anhanguera Highway (towards São Paulo) and went to exit 86, where he accessed the Ring Road José Roberto Magalhães Teixeira and went to exit 18, where the dispersion occurred. Cars and trucks, guided by a sound truck, occupied only the right lane, trying not to block traffic. In addition to the vehicles that left Americana, another group from São Paulo joined the other protesters.

The Volta Consciente São Paulo movement calls for the reopening of commerce in the State of São Paulo, complying with all the health protocols required by the government and necessary for the safety and well-being of all – workers, consumers and shopkeepers. The choice to demonstrate through a motorcade was the way the movement found to generate less risk for people. Protesters were told to wear a mask and not to get out of cars and trucks.

The movement, which has been gaining increasing support and participation from citizens, companies and entities in other segments, requires greater speed in the definition of the terms and conditions necessary for the resumption of activities by the State of São Paulo. The claims have already been presented by the movement’s leaders to the Palácio dos Bandeirantes.

Before the action, the participants were instructed on the safety rules to be followed. “We are committed to complying with all the public health protocols that the moment requires, but we can no longer be without work”, says the manifesto of Volta Consciente SP, signed by seven entities that together bring together more than 30 thousand commercial and industrial establishments .

The following entities subscribe to the document delivered to the Government of the State of São Paulo: Brazilian Association of the Textile and Clothing Industry (Abit); Federation of Retailers and Wholesalers of Brás (Fevabras); Associação Circuito de Compras (Acircom); Brazilian Association of Textile Technology, Clothing and Fashion; Union of Industries of Weaving, Spinning, Threads, Dyeing, Stamping and Processing of Yarns and Fabrics from Americana, Nova Odessa, Santa Barbara D’Oeste and Sumaré (Sinditec); Union of Spinning and Weaving Industries of the State of São Paulo (Sinditêxtil); and Ibitinga Embroidery Industries Union (Sindicobi).

