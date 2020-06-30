Yannick Ferreira Carrasco He spoke after Barcelona-Atlético de Madrid that finished 2-2 played at the Camp Nou and corresponding to matchday 33 of the Santander League. The Belgian signed a great game and was the one who caused the two penalties scored by the rojiblanco team.

Your party

Happy, we always want victory. The team played a good game but bad luck that we did not get the three points ».

Tie

«We played against one of the best in the world. Having a point out is important but each team wants to win.

Match

“The team has had a very good mentality. We always follow our own way, working hard to win the games ».

Reaction

«The most important thing is always the attitude and the good thing that we have is that. We can lose or win, but the attitude is important ».

Third place

« We continue our business and get the maximum points to be in the Champions League next year. »