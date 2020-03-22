Carolyn Adams, daughter-in-law of AMLO, showed that she also faces the coronavirus with kisses and hugs

Through his Instagram account, Carolyn Adams issued a message of encouragement amid the coronavirus pandemic that keeps much of the world on edge. In the image that accompanies the text “Together we win!” QuarantineBlessings #Love #StayHome “you can see the wife of José Ramón López Beltrán, first-born son of the Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador and his late first wife Rocío Beltrán Medina, accompanied by her partner and her eldest daughter, Natalie, 15 years old.

Just last February, the 35-year-old Brazilian changed the status of her account from private to public, giving an account of his successful working life and the sumptuous lifestyle he has.

Carolyn Adams has been called “the uncomfortable daughter-in-law” of AMLO, according to the Mexican columnist Salvador Garcia Soto, for the activity to which the Brazilian is dedicated, since she has a history of almost 20 years in the oil sector, currently working as a “lobbyist” for Cava Energy, a company that is part of a financial fund specialized in gas pipeline construction, supplier of the parastatal Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), which is why, according to the journalist, his relationship with President Morenista is rough, since he would rather avoid a relationship that could be suspicious of a possible conflict of interest.

Said company is an investment fund part of Stella Holdings, focused on the development of infrastructure projects, particularly gas pipelines, and has its Mexican offices in Nuevo León, where Adams came to live in 2016 before moving to Mexico City two years later, where he settled in the Polanco neighborhood.

Previously Carolyn Adams He worked for the British oil company British Petroleum and lived in the cosmopolitan city of Dubai until 2015. During that time he made several trips to Mexico, where he met Juan Carlos Ganem, director of Cava Energy, who invited her to collaborate together, as published in the Emeequis Magazine.

Daughter of a Brazilian mother and an American father, Carolyn met AMLO’s son in Monterrey, being their first public appearance as a couple on September 1 of last year, in the central courtyard of the National Palace, where in the front row they heard the message of the Tabasco president for the delivery of his First Government Report to the Congress of the Union.

At that moment her pregnancy and her luxury did not go unnoticed outfit which consisted of a Chanel bag and Valentino sneakers, valued at more than 100,000 Mexican pesos, the classic bag; and 17,000 pesos a pair of shoes. Although the couple had confirmed their attendance at the Cry for Independence ceremony, they canceled at the last minute.

José Ramón and Carolyn became parents on January 9, turning the president into a grandfather, who at the time only declared that the birth of his first grandson “is a blessing”, without delving into comments or details.

When the birth of his first-born son was publicly disclosed in Houston, the oldest son of the President of Mexico published on January 14 in his account on the social network Twitter that he would not deny it, claiming to feel “extremely happy” about the event “of which described as “a unique, authentic, eternal, true and unconditional love.”

The couple currently live with their baby, the little one Solomon Andrés López Adams, in the luxurious Woodlands suburb of Houston, Texas and the sumptuous lifestyle they have shown on social networks has been the target of criticism among society, because it contrasts with the message of austerity and “zero luxuries”, the flag of the Mexican president.