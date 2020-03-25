French tennis player Caroline Garcia was in favor of the decision made by the IOC about the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic: “It seems to me a quite logical decision due to the data of infected people around the world. It is a pity that the work that many athletes have done in recent years is not useful for this summer and now they cannot be preparing. I think that the decision has been correct, since many nations had decided not to go if it had been disputed. year, which would distort the competition a little, “said the French player in statements collected by L’Equipe.

