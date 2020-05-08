He was one of the soap operas of world tennis for years and a wound of difficult healing for the Gallic sport. Caroline García and Kristina Mladenovic they formed a dream duopoly. As different as they are complementary, its upward trend during 2015 and, above all, 2016 excited a country hungry for heroines to take over from Mary Pierce or Amelie Mauresmo. Young, charismatic, talented and, above all, candidates for glory in doubles. Your title in Roland Garros 2016 it was the high point from which glory turned to hell. Punished for bad behavior at the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympic Games and sanctioned by the FFT, quarrels arose between them that led to very unfortunate words. Caroline decided to give up playing the Federation Cup, both shone separately in the first half of 2017, but their results were losing packaging.

It seemed impossible that the two of them no longer reconciled, but were able to put their differences aside for the common good of their country. It took years for this to happen. It was in the semifinals of the Fed Cup 2019 against Romania, when Caroline returned to the call of the captain, Julien Benneteau, in search of achieving the title that they would end up achieving in the final before Australia and at home. “Our relationship went through very difficult times. It took two years for us to compete again together and the truth is that it was very strange to have her on the same side of the court. I think we gave an example of professionalism, we were aware that we never We would win the Fed Cup if we didn’t put our differences aside, “says Caroline, not wanting to go into details of the conflict.

“The step of returning the two to the same call served to alleviate the tensions and end up winning the decisive point in Australia was a culmination of the film after all that happened. It seemed that it was written that it should be so,” said the French tennis player, backed by Gael Monfils, very close to both and who advocated turning the page of what happened. “I know both of you well and I know that you are very good people. You are two champions, you have your character and you have shown that you can win a decisive match without getting along with the couple. You gave an example showing that you are not spiteful and I think now we must turn the page and move on, “said Gael.

He was also in the talk Benoit Paire, the other tennis player involved in the FFT sanction during the Olympic event, who showed off his thug character during the conversation to put Garcia on the spot, questioning her about his love life. The gala could not avoid the questions and admitted to being single, in the face of everyone’s funny reaction. It is clear that the gap between Kristina Mladenovic and Caroline Garcia It was enormous and that not even a memorable triumph like last year’s can completely diminish them and make friendship return, but mutual respect and the ability to associate for a common good.

