Carolina Sandoval’s mother “perrea” next to a young gallant



Carolina Sandoval’s mother “perrea” on the beach next to a young hunk.

Photo: Alberto E. Tamargo. / Grosby Group

There is no doubt that for Doña Amalia, Carolina Sandoval’s mother, life is a little while and you plan to enjoy it to the fullest. Very out of pain, the 74-year-old lady he began to dance to the rhythm of reggaeton and “perreó” almost until low next to a very handsome and young gallant, who laughed out loud while it was seen that everyone was having a great time.

Not long ago, “La Venenosa” Carolina Sandoval He lived through very intense moments when his mother, the much loved Doña Amalia, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. Faced with such a diagnosis, the former talent of Suelta la Sopa felt very nervous and above all sad. However, this did not stop her or her family from trying to make Doña Amalia live as daily a life as possible. He also let it be known after the Venezuelan posted a story in which his mother goes out “dancing” next to a young man.

“Here I leave you the best medicine for all diseases and the most beautiful woman in the world” my mother “… I have already told you that a year ago I found out about the diagnosis of Parkinson’s from my @amaliadesandoval and how many things are They do not know about the advances of science and the way to learn to live with them, the uncertainty seized me, which is very normal … but my queen mother confirms to us every day that when God wants He wants and that his attitude is the greatest . This is my mother from Charallave to the world since #hawaii 74 years and with an abundant spirit of youth. I LOVE YOU AMALIA THE GREAT You are our rock… I hope that I will be like you when I grow up and have that body, “he wrote Carolina Sandoval accompanying the video where her mother goes out with a gallant who enjoyed the dance and the “perreo” more than she did.

“La Venenosa” is taking a well-deserved vacation with her family in Hawaii and from there she has shown how well they are having, but incredibly Doña Amalia is the one who has stolen the show with that energy that it causes envy even in the youngest. On the other hand, Carolina falls short when she talks about her mother’s great body. Doña Amalia does not seem anywhere near a 74-year-old woman, much less suffering from a disease such as Parkinson’s. It is certainly a great example for many.

Meanwhile, the recent graduate and future university student, Bárbara Camila, has not stopped being criticized. They had just arrived in Hawaii and had already received comments about whether the girl had had surgery. Of course, the ex-host of Telemundo, pulled out her claws for her offspring and defended her from “digital worms,” ​​as the journalist calls anyone who criticizes in a destructive way. The truth is that, Bárbara Camila inherited Doña Amalia’s body because she looks like a whole mermaid on the seashore.