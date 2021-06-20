Carolina Sandoval’s husband fixes her thong on the beach

If there is anyone who deserves heaven, that is the husband of the much loved Carolina Sandoval, Nick HernándezNot only has he been an excellent father to Bárbara Camila, Amalia Victoria and the two children he has from his first marriage, but he has also made it clear that he is one of the most patient husbands on the planet. Always please “The Poisonous” who spends all day recording everything as an excellent influencer that he is. While they are in hawaii, Carolina’s husband fixed her thong while she was sunbathing on the beach

The former host of Suelta la Sopa, Carolina Sandoval, gave her family the blessing of taking a trip to Hawaii and of course the Venezuelan did not miss the opportunity to show off her bikinis. Justo said that her husband had been busy because he was, among many things, fixing her thong while she was face down sunning his body.

Just that today the Father’s day, we bring you the story of how Nick hernandez consented to his Carolina Sandoval putting on the bronzer but above all placing the journalist’s thong where it should go. “Fix it well my love, they are asking me about you. So I’m giving you an account of what my husband is doing. He is quite busy that is why he cannot attend them because he is watching the nal ***… ”.

Another one who has enjoyed the trip has been Doña Amalia, who has been dancing and enjoying the summer and even danced and “dogged” with a little boy younger than her who seemed to be enjoying herself more than Amalia herself. Quite a great achievement for the 74-year-old lady, who has given the world a show of strength by looking healthy and active after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

The other who has boasted of her great body on the beach is the daughter of former Telemundo talent, Bárbara Camila, who was harshly attacked days ago for allegedly having undergone plastic surgery as they wrote on Instagram. However, Carolina Sandoval she pulled out her claws for her little daughter and responded to “digital worms” as she calls anyone who harshly criticizes her or her family.

There is no doubt that not only the Venezuelan is a public figure in social networks but that her entire family is as important as she is. They have even each worked their social networks, becoming creditors of the “follow” and “likes” of thousands. A whole digital family and above all successful. Here we leave you more of how well the Hernández-Sandovals are having.