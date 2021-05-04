

Carolina Sandoval.

Photo: Carolina Sandoval / Courtesy

Carolina Sandoval will soon enter the operating room to have her breasts reduced … From that first appointment she made with el plastic surgeon Daniel Careaga About a month ago, the second arrived and today, with her little coat, she surrendered to the doctor.

Advised by her great friend Pablo Herde, who works in the prestigious surgeon’s team, Carolina returned to evacuate any doubts, the most important to her: the scar.

“I am freckled with the scar … The first time I had an implant it was to have big breasts, or more than I had, on the first day I came to the doctor I have several ideas in my head, and I want to ask them”, Carolina said in a video she shared on her social networks.

What was Sandoval’s idea? She wanted to know if you change the current implants for smaller ones, and use the previous scar, you can avoid having a new one.

“When they want to have surgery they have to go to the surgeon as many times as they want before the operation, because you can’t go into the operating room with doubts … This having such a large bust size, which is not in accordance with my size, indeed I do not want to. What I do not like the scar that I have seen, I think they remove your nipple and make a T shape, I come to ask the doctor if he removes my implants and they put some smaller ones and he does it because of the same scar ”, she explained to the camera in the office where she was accompanied by her mother.

The truth is that the doctor Careaga explained that the scar will have it because it is the only way to leave the breast with a beautiful natural shape, but that she should not worry, as she had excellent healing.

Carolina looked a bit anxious and nervous about that specific issue, not as scared as the day she was trapped on the road with her family in the snow, but quite worried.

“Anxiety makes me sick, I want to remove the topic of being voluptuous… I have not come to remove fat in another part of the body, I want to lift and reduce, at first I came to ask if I removed the implants and had a breast without implants ”, confessed Carolina.

The truth is that, although the date has not yet been revealed, it is very possible that soon we will see ‘El Lunch con Caro’ or ‘El Trasnocho’, inside the operating room… Could it be that you are encouraged to share the surgery live?

