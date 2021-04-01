Carolina Sandoval went to the pool with her little Amalia Victoria



Carolina Sandoval.

Photo: Rodrigo Varela / Getty Images / Getty Images

Carolina sandoval He went to enjoy a day in the pool with his little Amalia Victoria. On Instagram he shared the image where he can be seen very smiling, living a mother and daughter walk in the sun. “Aha, aha, here unprepared, casual and combined. “BY the way”, are the palm trees beautiful, right? ”, Wrote Carolina Sandoval, along with the photograph that has enchanted all her loyal followers.

“Beautiful” and “Pair of beauties” is what many of his followers have commented upon seeing the photograph. And there is no doubt that Carolina Sandoval really enjoys motherhood a lot, that is why she is an active part of her daughters’ activities, and even involves them in her Instagram adventures.

And is that as an influencer, “La Venenosa” lives constantly on social networks, that is why his account is fed daily, not only with family videos, but also with his interviews – “El Lunch con Caro” – and current affairs that used to converse with his fans in the famous “Trasnocho con Caro”.

